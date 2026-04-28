Man dies after being shot on Chicago's West Side, police say

The Brief A 28-year-old man was shot in the neck Monday night in the Austin neighborhood. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and later died. No one is in custody as detectives investigate.



A man died after being shot Monday night on the city's West Side, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 7:59 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Ferdinand Street in the Austin neighborhood.

Police said a 28-year-old man was outside when someone shot him in the neck. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim’s name, and it remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area Four detectives are investigating.