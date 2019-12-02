Man dressed as Chicago cop robs Near North Side business, police say

article

A man dressed as a police officer robbed a business Monday on the Near North Side, police said.

About 7:40 p.m., the man entered a commercial business in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue and approached an employee, according to Chicago police.

The employee, a 22-year-old woman, surrendered a bag containing an unknown amount of money after the man announced a robbery and implied he had a weapon, police said. He fled in an unknown direction.

The man was described as about 40 years old, weighing 180-200 pounds and standing 6 feet tall, police said. He was wearing a CPD uniform, baseball cap, long sleeve button-up shirt, reflective vest and a surgical mask.

Area Central detectives are investigating.