Man drives himself to hospital after South Chicago drive-by shooting

On Sunday morning, a man was sitting in his car in South Chicago when he was at multiple times.

Police say, around 10:48 a.m., a 24-year-old man was sitting in his car in the 8800 block of South Burley Avenue when a car pulled up next to his and someone started firing shots.

The victim was grazed by a bullet in the back of the head.

He took himself to Trinity Hospital in good condition. Area Two Detectives are investigating.