Man driving in Chicago shot dead, another man wounded

One person was shot dead and another wounded Saturday in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

About 3:50 p.m., they were driving in the 5800 block of South Western Avenue, when they heard shots and felt a pain, Chicago police said.

A 20-year-old man was struck in the back, and taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

A second, whose age is not known, was grazed by a bullet on his head, and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he is in good condition, police said.

No arrests have been made. Chicago police continue to investigate.

