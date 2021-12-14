Expand / Collapse search

Man driving on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive shot multiple times

DuSable Lake Shore Drive closed after driver shot multiple times

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man driving on DuSable Lake Shore Drive was shot multiple times Tuesday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., police say the victim was inside his vehicle in the 800 block of N. Lake Shore Drive when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside him. A person in the unknown vehicle then fired shots.

The victim was struck multiple times in the body and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, police said.

There are no offenders in custody as detectives continue to investigate.

As of 9 p.m., all northbound lanes on Lake Shore Drive were closed.