Man driving on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive shot multiple times

An 18-year-old man driving on DuSable Lake Shore Drive was shot multiple times Tuesday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., police say the victim was inside his vehicle in the 800 block of N. Lake Shore Drive when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside him. A person in the unknown vehicle then fired shots.

The victim was struck multiple times in the body and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

There are no offenders in custody as detectives continue to investigate.

Advertisement

As of 9 p.m., all northbound lanes on Lake Shore Drive were closed.