Man dies after being pulled from water at Naperville's Centennial beach

The Brief A 27-year-old man died after being found unconscious in the water at Centennial Beach in Naperville Thursday evening. The beach will remain closed Friday as officials investigate what led to the incident.



A man died after being pulled from the water at Centennial Beach in Naperville on Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

The 27-year-old was found unconscious in the water around 6 p.m. near the beach at 500 W. Jackson Ave., according to the Naperville Park District.

The man was taken to Endeavor Health Edward Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Park officials said Centennial Beach will stay closed Friday.

What we don't know:

The man's identity has not yet been released. Officials have not said what led up to him being discovered in the water.