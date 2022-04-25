Man exonerated after nearly 17 years in jail in case connected to disgraced CPD detective

After 17 years behind bars, Daniel Rodriguez is a free man.

Rodriguez was exonerated Monday of a 1991 murder that was tied to disgraced Chicago police detectives Reynaldo Guevara and Ernest Halvorsen.

The two detectives coerced witnesses to falsely implicate Rodriguez for the murder of Jose Hernandez Jr.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

They also physically beat Rodriquez into confessing.

Advertisement

Rodriguez's exoneration marks the 21st time a homicide conviction tied to Guevara is overturned.