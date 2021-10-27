Man extradited from Arizona to face charge in fatal Canaryville shooting
article
CHICAGO - A man was extradited to Chicago and charged in the April murder of a man in the Canaryville neighborhood.
William Taylor, 30, was arrested Tuesday night upon arrival at O'Hare Airport, police said.
Police identified Taylor as the gunman who fatally shot 29-year-old Ryan Jackson at 2:45 a.m. April 27 in the 4600 block of South Normal Avenue.
Taylor was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.
He is due in bond court Wednesday.
Advertisement
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.