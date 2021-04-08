Man charged in connection with road rage shooting that critically wounded toddler on Lake Shore Drive

A 43-year-old man is facing a felony gun charge in connection with a road rage shooting on Lake Shore Drive Tuesday that left a toddler critically wounded, according to Chicago police.

Jushawn Brown, of Englewood, has been charged with a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, police said.

A dispute over one car not letting another car into a lane of traffic about 11 a.m. Tuesday, on northbound Lake Shore Drive just south of Soldier Field apparently led to the shooting, Chicago Police Cmdr. Jake Alderden said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Jushawn Brown (left) and Kayden Swann | Chicago police and Legal Help Firm

Both cars continued north and shooting began on Lake Shore Drive just west of the Shedd Aquarium. Bullet casings were recovered over a two-block stretch as the cars proceeded north, Alderden said.

Kayden Swann, a 21-month-old boy who was in Brown’s vehicle as shots were fired, was struck in the temple and suffered a severe brain injury, Dr. Marcelo Malakooti, medical director of the pediatric intensive care unit at Lurie Children’s Hospital said. The boy has been placed in a medically induced coma to protect his brain and is on a ventilator.

Brown was identified by police as the person who allegedly pulled out a gun and fired shots at another vehicle during the road rage incident, police said. He was taken into custody in the 200 block of East Huron Street, and charged.

Brown is due in bond court Thursday.