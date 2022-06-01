Man jumps to his death from 16th floor of Trump Tower

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

A man jumped to his death from Trump International Hotel and Tower late Wednesday morning, according to Chicago police.

The man, in his late 40s, appeared to jump from the 16th floor of the tower at 401 N. Wabash, police said in a statement.

Paramedics responded to the east side of the building at 11:45 a.m. and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

The Trump International Hotel & Tower. (John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images / Getty Images)

An outdoor restaurant, Terrace 16, is located on that floor of the 98-story-tall building, according to the Trump Tower website.

FOR MORE CONTENT, SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Police were conducting a death investigation while awaiting autopsy results from the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Advertisement

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).