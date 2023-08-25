Man, 65, critically hurt after falling into water near 31st Street Beach

A man was critically injured after accidentally falling off a pier into Lake Michigan near 31st Street Beach.

The 65-year-old was walking on the pier around 10 p.m. when he accidentally fell into the water near the 700 block of East 31st Street.

The CPD Marine unit pulled the victim out of the water and he was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.