Man fatally shot after fight erupted at Gary bar

A man was killed after a fight erupted at a bar in Gary, Indiana Sunday.

At about 2:30 a.m., Lake County Sheriff’s Department police officers were dispatched to Trendsetters Bar & Grill, located at 4450 Clevland St., for a call of an altercation.

According to the sheriff's department, multiple people were fighting inside the bar until it eventually spilled outside.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A person then fired multiple shots, striking a 25-year-old man. He was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Detective Bureau at (219) 755-3346.