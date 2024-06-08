Man fatally shot in alley on Chicago's West Side

A man was shot to death in an alley in the Austin neighborhood Friday night.

Chicago police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 5800 block of West Division Street at approximately 9:48 p.m.

A 39-year-old man was found in an alley on the ground with two gunshot wounds to the neck and two to the chest. He was transported to Loyola Hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Police said a handgun was found in the victim's hand. The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been reported.