Man fatally shot by 'multiple offenders' on Chicago's West Side

A man was killed after multiple offenders shot him in the back Friday night in West Garfield Park.

The shooting occurred in the 4400 block of West Jackson.

At about 6:30 p.m., a 24-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when two vehicles approached the victim, police said.

Multiple offenders exited the vehicles and fired shots, striking the man in the back multiple times.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No one is in custody.