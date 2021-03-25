Man fatally shot by police in suburban Forest Park: police say

A man was fatally shot Wednesday night by police in west suburban Forest Park, according to Forest Park police.

About 7:50 p.m., officers received calls of a man who dropped a pistol on the floor of a Jimmy Johns at 350 Circle Ave., according to a statement from police. Witnesses told police the man was waving the gun around saying, "Please don’t make me do this now."

The man then walked outside the restaurant and stood with the pistol in his hand, and when officers arrived at the scene shots were fired, police said. The man was placed into custody and rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The pistol was recovered, police said. The officers involved were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is not known if any officer was struck by gunfire.

The shooting will be investigated by the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force.