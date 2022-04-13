Man fatally shot while driving with 3 young children in Little Village
CHICAGO - Three young children were uninjured after gunmen opened fire into their car and killed the driver, causing him to crash into a Little Village cellphone store Wednesday morning.
The 30-year-old was stopped at a red light around 5:36 a.m. with three children in the car in the 2300 block of West Cermak Road when a dark-colored vehicle pulled alongside and someone inside started shooting, police said.
The man was struck in the chest and attempted to flee but crashed his vehicle into a T-Mobile store at 2400 W. Cermak Road, according to officials.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The three children in the car—8, 6 and 3—were not injured.
No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.