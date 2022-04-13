Man fatally shot while driving with 3 young children in Little Village

Three young children were uninjured after gunmen opened fire into their car and killed the driver, causing him to crash into a Little Village cellphone store Wednesday morning.

The 30-year-old was stopped at a red light around 5:36 a.m. with three children in the car in the 2300 block of West Cermak Road when a dark-colored vehicle pulled alongside and someone inside started shooting, police said.

The man was struck in the chest and attempted to flee but crashed his vehicle into a T-Mobile store at 2400 W. Cermak Road, according to officials.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The three children in the car—8, 6 and 3—were not injured.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

Advertisement

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.