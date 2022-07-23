Man fatally shot during fight at party in Logan Square

A man was killed in a shooting in Logan Square Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 3700 block of West Fullerton Avenue.

At about 1:10 a.m., a 34-year-old man was attending a party when a physical altercation took place and an unknown offender produced a handgun, and shot the victim.

He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

No one is in custody.