Man fatally shot during fight at party in Logan Square

Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 11:00 AM CDT, Lake County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 1:56 PM CDT until SUN 8:03 AM CDT, Cook County, Lake County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 12:13 AM CDT until SUN 5:15 PM CDT, Cook County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until SAT 10:00 AM CDT, Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Mchenry County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 8:23 AM CDT until SAT 11:30 AM CDT, Newton County, Jasper County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 5:43 AM CDT until SAT 9:45 AM CDT, LaPorte County
Flood Watch
from SAT 2:52 AM CDT until SAT 12:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 9:45 AM CDT, DeKalb County

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Logan Square
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was killed in a shooting in Logan Square Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 3700 block of West Fullerton Avenue.

At about 1:10 a.m., a 34-year-old man was attending a party when a physical altercation took place and an unknown offender produced a handgun, and shot the victim.

He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

No one is in custody.