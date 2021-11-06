Man shot dead during fight over car blocking his garage on Chicago's Northwest Side

A man was killed during a fight over a vehicle blocking his garage in Belmont Cragin Friday night.

The shooting occurred in the 2600 block of North Mobile.

At about 9:50 p.m., a 36-year-old man was attempting to park his vehicle in his garage, which was blocked by another vehicle, Chicago police said.

When the man attempted to request that the vehicle be moved, a male got out of the vehicle that was blocking the garage and began pushing the victim.

They were in a physical struggle when the offender drew a weapon and shot at the victim before returning to his vehicle and fleeing the scene, police said.

The victim was shot in the back and transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspect is in custody as Area Five detectives continue to investigate.