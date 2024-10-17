Man fatally shot by group of suspects on West Side, police say

The Brief A 31-year-old man was gunned down by four suspects Thursday evening in a parking lot on the West Side. The incident occurred around 6:39 p.m. in the 800 block of North Kedzie Avenue, where the suspects fired multiple shots. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died; his identity has not been released, and no arrests have been made



A man is dead after being gunned down by a group of suspects on the city's West Side, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened at 6:39 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of N. Kedzie.

The man, 31, was in a parking lot when a vehicle pulled up alongside him and four people got out.

The group produced guns and shot the man several times, police said.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he later died from his wounds, CPD said. His identity hasn't been released.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.