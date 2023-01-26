Man fatally shot himself in Waukegan during attempted arrest: police

A 32-year-old man fatally shot himself while struggling with officers during an attempted arrest for suspected car theft in Waukegan Wednesday afternoon.

Waukegan police officers were called to a currency exchange in the 3200 block of Grand Avenue just after 2 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle.

When officers arrived on scene a subject fled on foot. A struggle began between the subject and WPD officer, and the subject drew a firearm from his person, according to Illinois State Police investigators.

During the struggle, the subject’s firearm discharged and the subject was shot.

The Waukegan Fire Department transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment where he was pronounced dead.

The WPD officer did not discharge their weapon.

The Lake County Illinois Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity once proper family notifications have been made.

The officer involved was not injured but was taken to an area hospital for a precautionary exam and released.

The officer, a 6-year veteran of the Waukegan Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave.

ISP Zone 1 Investigation Division is investigating the incident. Investigators will release more information as it becomes available.