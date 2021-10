A man was fatally shot Saturday in Austin on the West Side.

About 4:15 p.m., the 26-year-old was inside a vehicle in the 900 block of South Monitor Avenue, when he was stuck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the neck and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not yet been released.

Police are investigating.

