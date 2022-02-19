Man fatally shot in East Chatham Friday night

A 27-year-old man was shot to death in East Chatham Friday night.

According to police, the man was sitting in a parked car in the 8400 block of South Ingleside Avenue around 9:40 p.m., when someone approached and fired multiple shots.

The man was struck in the chest, police said.

The 27-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago, where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.