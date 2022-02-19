Expand / Collapse search

Man fatally shot in East Chatham Friday night

EAST CHATHAM - A 27-year-old man was shot to death in East Chatham Friday night. 

According to police, the man was sitting in a parked car in the 8400 block of South Ingleside Avenue around 9:40 p.m., when someone approached and fired multiple shots. 

The man was struck in the chest, police said. 

The 27-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago, where he was pronounced dead. 

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.