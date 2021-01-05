Man fatally shot in Englewood home invasion: police

A man was shot and killed during a home invasion Monday in Englewood on the South Side, police said.

According to a witness, three males wearing ski masks entered the man’s apartment about 9:34 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Princeton Avenue and quickly fled after the shooting, Chicago police said.

The man, 23, suffered gunshot wounds to his hip, chest and shoulder, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Tyrone Rogers. He lived in Englewood.

Area One detectives are investigating.