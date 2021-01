A 34-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

About 4:50 a.m., he was found outside in the 2800 block of West 23rd Street, with multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police said.

The man was brought to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet released his name.

Area Four detectives are investigating.