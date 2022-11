A 44-year-old man was shot and killed on Chicago's Southwest Side Friday night.

Police say the victim was in a Chicago Lawn alley in the 3000 block of West 63rd Street around 10:24 p.m. when he was shot.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.