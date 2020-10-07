Man fatally shot in struggle over gun during Harvey traffic stop

A man died early Wednesday after his gun discharged during a struggle over the weapon as troopers were conducting a traffic stop in suburban Chicago, Illinois State Police said.

Troopers had made a traffic stop about 12:30 a.m. in Harvey when a male passenger attempted to get into the sport utility vehicle’s driver’s side and a trooper saw a gun in his waistband, police said.

A struggle over the gun followed during which the weapon discharged and struck the passenger, who was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

The troopers were not shot and they did not fire their weapons, police said.

After the shooting, the SUV rolled forward and hit a trooper, who police said suffered minor injuries.

Police were seen investigating an SUV that crashed into a bus shelter near a Walgreens parking lot.

The shooting remains under investigation, police said.