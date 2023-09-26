Man fatally shot in the chest on Chicago's Southwest Side

A man was fatally shot in the chest on Chicago's Southwest Side Tuesday afternoon.

At about 2:18 p.m., a 27-year-old man was approached by an unknown vehicle in the 4400 block of South Kedzie.

An occupant from inside the vehicle produced a handgun and fired shots.

The victim was struck in the chest and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

There are no offenders in custody. Area detectives are investigating.