Man fatally shot in the head, another man shot in the leg in Albany Park: police

One man is dead and another is seriously injured after being shot in Albany Park Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 3400 block of West Sunnyside Avenue.

At about 6:05 a.m., Chicago police responded to a call of a person shot, and found two men, ages 30 and 56, with gunshot wounds.

The 30-year-old was shot in the head and pronounced dead on scene.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The 56-year-old man was shot in the leg and transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

No one is currently in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.