Man fatally shot in the head, another man shot in the leg in Albany Park: police
CHICAGO - One man is dead and another is seriously injured after being shot in Albany Park Saturday morning.
The shooting occurred in the 3400 block of West Sunnyside Avenue.
At about 6:05 a.m., Chicago police responded to a call of a person shot, and found two men, ages 30 and 56, with gunshot wounds.
The 30-year-old was shot in the head and pronounced dead on scene.
The 56-year-old man was shot in the leg and transported to a local hospital in serious condition.
No one is currently in custody.
Area Five detectives are investigating.
