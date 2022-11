A man was killed after being shot in the head on Chicago's South Side Thursday.

At about 7:54 p.m., a 25-year-old man was inside a vehicle in the 8000 block of South Vernon when he was struck in the head by gunfire, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No offenders are in custody.