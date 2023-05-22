Man fatally shot in the head while walking outside residence on Chicago's West Side

A man was fatally shot in the head in Austin Monday afternoon.

At about 5 p.m., a 46-year-old man was walking outside a residence in the 1000 block of North Parkside when an unknown Kia SUV drove by and an occupant fired shots, striking the victim, police said.

The man was shot in the head and was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No offender is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.