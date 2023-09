A man was fatally shot outside a gas station in Roseland Friday afternoon.

At about 4:21 p.m., a 29-year-old man was near the entrance of a gas station in the 10000 block of South Michigan when he was shot in the abdomen, police said.

The man was transported to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no offenders in custody. Area detectives are investigating.