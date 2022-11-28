Man fatally shot outside of Waukegan shopping mall identified

The man who was fatally shot outside of a Waukegan shopping mall last week has been identified.

At 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, Waukegan police responded to a shopping strip mall parking lot in the 1300 block of North Green Bay Road for a possible shooting.

When officers arrived, they located three victims.

All three were in the parking lot of the strip mall when they were shot, police said.

The three victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

On Thursday, one of the victims succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Tarren Gibson of North Chicago.

An autopsy was completed Monday, and it was determined that Gibson died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The other two victims are men — one in their 30s and one in their 40s.

Investigators say the suspect(s) fired multiple rounds while the three men were in the parking lot. No one was shot in any specific store. Police did not release the amount of casings recovered or the caliber of round used.

Anyone with information on this incident can call the Waukegan police "Tip-Line" at 847-360-9001. Anonymous information can also be given to the Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222.