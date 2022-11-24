1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside Waukegan shopping mall

One person is dead after a shooting at a shopping mall parking lot in Waukegan Wednesday evening.

Waukegan police say around 6:20 p.m. three victims were found shot outside a strip mall in the 1300 block of North Green Bay Road.

A man in his 20s and another in his 30s, both from North Chicago were injured, as well as, a man in his 40s from Waukegan.

They were all taken to an area hospital for their injuries. The man in his 20s died Thursday morning from his injuries.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The Waukegan Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is investigating. At this point, motive for the shooting is unknown.

Investigators say the suspect(s) fired multiple rounds while the three men were in the parking lot. No one was shot in any specific store. Police did not release the amount of casings recovered or the caliber of round used.

At this point, no one is in custody.

Anyone with information on this incident can call the Waukegan police "Tip-Line" at 847-360-9001. Anonymous information can also be given to the Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222.