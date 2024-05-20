New Metra station opens in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood

Metra opened a new station in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood at Peterson/Ridge Monday morning.

With the addition of the new station, Metra's UP North Line weekday service was also expanded.

Metra added four trains to the weekday schedule to fill gaps in rush hour service and reduce crowding on some rush hour trains.

"We continue to monitor customer feedback and this new schedule shows that we are listening," said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski. "In addition to the new trains, riders in Kenosha and Waukegan as well as reverse commuters will now have more options. The grand opening of our new station at Peterson/Ridge also provides another much-needed access point to our service."

Metra adjusted midday train departure times to accommodate the new stop at the new Peterson/Ridge Station. Riders can view the new schedule at metra.com.

New inbound Train #390 will depart Waukegan at 5:35 a.m. and make all stops to Chicago, arriving at 6:55 a.m. This addition was made in response to customer requests, according to Metra.

A second new inbound Train #392 will now depart Winnetka at 7:53 a.m. and arrive in Chicago at 8:35 a.m., in an effort to relieve crowding.

For outbound service, Metra is adding a 6:40 a.m. departure serving stations between Chicago and Highland Park. For the evening rush, Train #393, which will serve stops between Chicago and Winnetka, is being added and will depart Chicago at 4:50 p.m. This train was added to the schedule to relieve crowding on other rush hour trains. Train #393 will also stop at Ravinia Park during concert season.

Metra hopes to announce plans to upgrade weekend service on the UP North Line later this year.