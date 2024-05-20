2 teenagers charged after carjacking man at gunpoint on West Side: police
CHICAGO - Two teenagers were arrested for allegedly carjacking a man at gunpoint on Chicago's West Side Sunday morning.
A 14-year-old and 15-year-old boy took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 34-year-old man in the 1400 block of South Drake Avenue.
The boys were taken into custody by members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force at 11:52 a.m. just two blocks from each other.
They were both charged with two felony counts of vehicular hijacking with a firearm and unlawful restraint.
No additional information is available at this time.