2 teenagers charged after carjacking man at gunpoint on West Side: police

By Maggie Duly
Published  May 20, 2024 8:22am CDT
North Lawndale
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Two teenagers were arrested for allegedly carjacking a man at gunpoint on Chicago's West Side Sunday morning. 

A 14-year-old and 15-year-old boy took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 34-year-old man in the 1400 block of South Drake Avenue. 

The boys were taken into custody by members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force at 11:52 a.m. just two blocks from each other. 

They were both charged with two felony counts of vehicular hijacking with a firearm and unlawful restraint. 

No additional information is available at this time.