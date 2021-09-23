Man fatally shot while sitting in car in Austin

A man was shot to death while sitting in a car Thursday morning in the Austin neighborhood.

The 22-year-old was sitting in a car about 12:30 a.m. in the 800 block of North Mayfield Avenue when he was struck by gunfire, police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the head and buttocks, police said.

His friends drove him to West Suburban Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has yet to release his name.

No one was in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.