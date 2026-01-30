Expand / Collapse search

Man fatally shot in West Garfield Park; suspect in custody: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  January 30, 2026 6:35pm CST
The Brief

    • A 38-year-old man was shot multiple times in West Garfield Park Friday afternoon and later died at the hospital, police said.
    • The shooting happened in the 700 block of S. Pulaski Road, and the victim was found with gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen.
    • A 22-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene, a weapon was recovered, and detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO - A 38-year-old was shot and killed in West Garfield Park on Friday, according to police. One person is in custody.

What we know:

According to police, a 38-year-old man sustained two gunshot wounds to the chest and one to the abdomen in the 700 block of S. Pulaski Road around 4:44 p.m.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Police arrested a 22-year-old man at the scene and recovered a weapon. 

Area Four Detectives are investigating the incident.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

