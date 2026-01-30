Man fatally shot in West Garfield Park; suspect in custody: police
CHICAGO - A 38-year-old was shot and killed in West Garfield Park on Friday, according to police. One person is in custody.
What we know:
According to police, a 38-year-old man sustained two gunshot wounds to the chest and one to the abdomen in the 700 block of S. Pulaski Road around 4:44 p.m.
The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, according to police.
Police arrested a 22-year-old man at the scene and recovered a weapon.
Area Four Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.