Man fatally shot in West Garfield Park; suspect in custody: police

The Brief A 38-year-old man was shot multiple times in West Garfield Park Friday afternoon and later died at the hospital, police said. The shooting happened in the 700 block of S. Pulaski Road, and the victim was found with gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen. A 22-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene, a weapon was recovered, and detectives are investigating.



What we know:

According to police, a 38-year-old man sustained two gunshot wounds to the chest and one to the abdomen in the 700 block of S. Pulaski Road around 4:44 p.m.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Police arrested a 22-year-old man at the scene and recovered a weapon.

Area Four Detectives are investigating the incident.