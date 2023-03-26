Man fatally shot while driving in Little Village, officer hospitalized during investigation

A 25-year-old man was shot to death while driving in Little Village Sunday morning.

Police say the victim was heading southbound in the 2200 block of South Sawyer Avenue around 2 a.m. when someone fired into the vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

Officers responding to a person shot in the area were met by an "unruly" group of individuals. Someone in the group threw an object towards officers and struck one on the head.

More officers were called and the individuals in the group fled the scene.

The male officer was transported to a local area hospital in good condition for observation.

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.