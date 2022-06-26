Man fatally shot while getting out of vehicle on Chicago's Near West Side

A 32-year-old man was shot while getting out of his vehicle Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 1300 block of West Roosevelt.

At about 4:27 a.m., the victim was exiting the car when another vehicle drove by and someone inside began shooting in the direction of the victim, police said.

He was shot in the chest, and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

He was later pronounced dead.

No one is currently in custody.