Man fatally shot while sitting in parked vehicle in Pullman

A 36-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday in Pullman on the South Side.

About 11:40 p.m., he was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 700 block of East 103rd Street when three male suspects approached him and one of the males fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man suffered gunshot wounds in the chest, arm and buttocks, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on his death.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.