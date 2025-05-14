Expand / Collapse search

Man fatally stabbed during argument on South Side, police say

By Cody King
Published  May 14, 2025 8:53pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A 21-year-old man was stabbed in the chest during an argument Wednesday evening in the 2900 block of East 79th Street on Chicago’s South Side.
    • He was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead; his identity has not been released.
    • No further details have been provided, and the investigation remains ongoing.

CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was fatally stabbed during an argument Wednesday evening on Chicago’s South Side, according to police.

What we know:

The incident happened around 6:21 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 79th Street. 

Police said the man was on the sidewalk when he got into an argument with another person, who pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest.

The victim was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

What's next:

No further details have been made available. The investigation is ongoing.

