Man fatally stabbed during argument on South Side, police say

The Brief A 21-year-old man was stabbed in the chest during an argument Wednesday evening in the 2900 block of East 79th Street on Chicago’s South Side. He was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead; his identity has not been released. No further details have been provided, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A 21-year-old man was fatally stabbed during an argument Wednesday evening on Chicago’s South Side, according to police.

What we know:

The incident happened around 6:21 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 79th Street.

Police said the man was on the sidewalk when he got into an argument with another person, who pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest.

The victim was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

What's next:

No further details have been made available. The investigation is ongoing.