Man fatally stabbed during argument on South Side, police say
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was fatally stabbed during an argument Wednesday evening on Chicago’s South Side, according to police.
What we know:
The incident happened around 6:21 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 79th Street.
Police said the man was on the sidewalk when he got into an argument with another person, who pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest.
The victim was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.
What's next:
No further details have been made available. The investigation is ongoing.