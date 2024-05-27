Man fatally stabbed inside Austin apartment: police

A man was stabbed to death inside an apartment in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Monday morning.

Police said a 23-year-old man was in a second-floor apartment in the 300 block of Long Avenue at 1:30 a.m. when he was stabbed by two male offenders that he knew.

The victim was transported by the fire department to Mt. Sinai Hospital with stab wounds to the chest and abdomen. He was later pronounced dead.

No arrests were reported. Area For detectives are investigating.