Man fatally stabbed outside West Town bar, suspect arrested

One person was arrested after a 23-year-old man was stabbed to death Friday in West Town.

Kenneth P. Paterimos was arguing with another man, 30, about 11:23 p.m. as they were leaving a bar in the 400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The older man stabbed Paterimos multiple times in the arm, neck and back.

Paterimos, who lived in Austin on the West Side, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:51 p.m., authorities said.

Police tape blocked off the entrance to Richard’s Bar, 491 N. Milwaukee Avenue, as officers investigated.

Police investigate after a man was killed in a stabbing Feb. 21, 2020, near Richard’s Bar, 491 N. Milwaukee Ave. in West Town.

The 30-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene, police said. Charges are pending.

Area Central detectives are investigating.