Man fatally stabbed trying to stop attacker in Edgewater: police

A man was stabbed to death in Edgewater Wednesday night while trying to stop an attacker from hurting two others.

Police say a woman pulled a knife on a man and woman on the sidewalk in the 5200 block of North Sheridan Road around 11:40 p.m. when the victim stepped in to intervene.

The woman with the knife stabbed the victim in the chest. He was transported to St. Francis where he was pronounced.

The suspect got away. Area Three detectives are investigating.