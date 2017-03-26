Man fatally struck by semi in Chinatown

A south suburban man was struck and killed by a semi truck Saturday morning in Chinatown.

Augustin Arroyo, 56, was hit by the semi shortly after 9:30 a.m. in the 200 block of West Cermak, according to police and fire officials and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Arroyo, of Markham, was taken to Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:46 a.m., authorities said. An autopsy Sunday found he died of multiple blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled an accident.

The driver of the semi remained at the scene after the crash and was not charged or cited. The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is handling the case.