Man fatally struck on I-294 trying to reach family after her car broke down

A 20-year-old man died Friday after being hit by a vehicle while trying to run to his family on the other side of the Tri-State Tollway in west suburban Franklin Park.

Ray Watson’s vehicle broke down in the southbound lanes about 8 p.m. near milepost 36, Illinois State Police said. He parked it on the left shoulder and then tried to run across the expressway to reach his family, who were waiting in another vehicle on the right shoulder.

A Subaru Impreza hit Watson in the far right lane of traffic, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy Saturday found Watson died of multiple injuries related to the crash, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

An investigation is ongoing, police said. No charges or citations had been issued as of Saturday morning.