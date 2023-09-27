Man, 35, fatally struck by two vehicles in Prospect Heights

A 35-year-old man is dead after he was struck by two vehicles Tuesday night in northwest suburban Prospect Heights.

Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Elmhurst Road, just north of Robert Avenue around 8:15 p.m., according to a statement from Prospect Heights police.

Police said the man was struck by an SUV that was traveling south on Elmhurst Road, and was struck again by another vehicle that was traveling north on Elmhurst Road.

The drivers of both vehicles waited for police to arrive and submitted blood samples for toxicology tests. Investigators also reviewed their cell phones for analysis. Neither driver was issued a citation, police said.

Police said they believe lightning in the area and dark clothing worn by the victim to be "major factors" in the accident.