Man fatally struck by van in Aurora Township

The Brief A man was fatally struck by a van early Monday in Aurora Township. The victim, Samson Isom, was walking along Farnsworth Avenue. The crash remains under investigation; no citations have been issued.



A man is dead after being fatally struck by a vehicle near an intersection in Aurora Township early Monday morning.

What we know:

Samson Isom, of Aurora, was pronounced dead after being taken to Rush Copley Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to a statement from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4:20 a.m., Isom was walking south on Farnsworth Avenue near the intersection of Summit Avenue when he was hit by a 2017 GMC work van that was also traveling in the same direction, the statement said. Officials said Isom was walking in the roadway along the fog line at the time of the accident.

The driver of the van, identified as 36-year-old Kyle Zaluski, also of Aurora, was taken to Ascension Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

What we don't know:

It’s not currently known whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, the sheriff's office said.

What's next:

Officials said no citations have been issued, and the crash remains under investigation by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

What you can do:

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information related to the crash is urged to contact the Kane County Investigations Division at 630-444-1103.