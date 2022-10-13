Man fights off armed carjackers in Uptown

A man thwarted the attempts of three people to steal his car Wednesday night in the Uptown neighborhood.

The 35-year-old was in an alley removing items from his vehicle around 10:40 p.m. in the 5100 block of North Glenwood Avenue when two males approached him, police said.

One of them pulled out a gun and struck man on the head while the second got into the driver's seat of the vehicle, police said.

The man tried to pull the carjacker out of the vehicle while also fighting off the gunman, police said. During the struggle, a female approached the scene and started shooting at the vehicle, police said.

The three attackers then fled the scene on foot, police said.

The victim refused treatment at the scene and no other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.