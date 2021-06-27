Expand / Collapse search
Man fired handgun at vehicle, bullets pass through and strike, kill woman: police

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman near Humboldt Park on June 19.

Angel Ayala faces one felony count of first-degree murder and four felony counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Angel Ayala, 22 | Credit: CPD

Detectives said they positively identified Ayala through video footage as the offender who fired a handgun at a 2016 Mazda in the 3300 block of West North Avenue, striking a 23-year-old man in the leg.

The round then passed through the vehicle, and struck and killed a 37-year-old woman.

No additional information was made available by police.